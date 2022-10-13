Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree Investments’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.90 million, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.63. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.72%.

WisdomTree Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 150.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 34,563.8% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,302 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 1,309.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,201,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,218 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at about $4,792,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at about $3,715,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.