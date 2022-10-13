Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Mercury Systems, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

MRCY stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.43, a P/E/G ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.76 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after buying an additional 1,036,596 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $896,663. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

