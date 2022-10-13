Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.99 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.18 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

