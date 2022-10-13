Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 81,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,131,000 after purchasing an additional 321,324 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.