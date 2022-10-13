Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $274.54 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Qtum has a market cap of $274.54 million and $39.18 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00013772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.98 or 0.06738163 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00081506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00059602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,367,611 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum (QTUM) is a cryptocurrency . Qtum has a current supply of 103,944,501 with 104,366,371.5 in circulation. The last known price of Qtum is 2.70868495 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $38,410,328.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qtum.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

