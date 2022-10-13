Qtum Trading Down 10.8% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00013802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $266.60 million and approximately $52.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.39 or 0.06648072 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00081378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00026435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,368,284 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum (QTUM) is a cryptocurrency . Qtum has a current supply of 103,944,501 with 104,367,723 in circulation. The last known price of Qtum is 2.62515846 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $39,858,171.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qtum.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.