Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NYSE:QUAD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 19,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,399. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.70. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $757.70 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 17.52%.
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
