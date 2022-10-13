Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

NYSE:QUAD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 19,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,399. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.70. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $757.70 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 17.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.