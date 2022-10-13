Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NX traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,674. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,743,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,152,000 after buying an additional 101,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

