Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,699. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

