Quantstamp 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $206,547.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and $206,547.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantstamp (QSP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantstamp has a current supply of 976,442,388.321185 with 713,801,946.7046682 in circulation. The last known price of Quantstamp is 0.01531323 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $264,328.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantstamp.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

