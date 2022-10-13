Quantum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180,946.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $575.10 million and approximately $180,946.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,164.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002941 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00040178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00057501 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022627 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 1.02672769 USD and is down -14.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,959.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.