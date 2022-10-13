Quantum (QUA) Trading 48.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $575.14 million and $180,960.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00005285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 1.02672769 USD and is down -14.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,959.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

