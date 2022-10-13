QUASA Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $96.63 million and $139,529.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002883 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012544 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $141,085.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

