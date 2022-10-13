QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140,624.00

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $96.17 million and $140,624.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,110.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001774 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00042333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022993 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00125109 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $138,993.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

