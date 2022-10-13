Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in September

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 1,253,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 395.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QBCRF shares. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial raised Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. Quebecor has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.06.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

