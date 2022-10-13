QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $7.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,755. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $94.78. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $180.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 42.55%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 0.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

