Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Down 85.6% in September

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.09% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QNRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 208,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $220.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QNRX. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.

