Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 7,193 shares.The stock last traded at $6.97 and had previously closed at $7.04.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.