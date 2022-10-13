Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Radient Technologies

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

