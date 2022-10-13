Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0003

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 0% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $70.55 million and approximately $808,410.00 worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.82 or 0.01422414 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004989 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00023701 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00044732 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.77 or 0.01592338 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

RACA is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

