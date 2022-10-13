Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $969.71 million, a PE ratio of 164.77, a PEG ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.00. Radware has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

