Rakon Price Tops $0.43 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Rakon token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002257 BTC on exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $104.69 million and $32,387.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rakon

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “Rakon (RKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rakon has a current supply of 285,714,286 with 242,857,143 in circulation. The last known price of Rakon is 0.44332293 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $55,571.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rkntoken.io.”

