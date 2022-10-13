Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.20.
Rambus Stock Performance
Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 19,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,160. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Rambus has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $85,872,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rambus by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,385,000 after buying an additional 895,409 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Rambus by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,390,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,871,000 after buying an additional 702,125 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,646,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $18,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
About Rambus
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.
Featured Stories
