RAMP (RAMP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,737.00

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. RAMP has a market cap of $7.28 million and $5,737.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.72 or 0.27043477 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010562 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP (RAMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. RAMP has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 477,838,740.4150985 in circulation. The last known price of RAMP is 0.05627005 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $311.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rampdefi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.