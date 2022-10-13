Ranko Matic Purchases 176,170 Shares of Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT) Stock

Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT – Get Rating) insider Ranko Matic acquired 176,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$30,477.41 ($21,312.87).
Panther Metals Price Performance
Panther Metals Company Profile
Panther Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in Coglia, Red Flag, Merolia, and Mikado projects located in Laverton, Western Australia; and Marraki and Annaburroo projects situated in Northern Territory.
