Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.47.

Shares of RPD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,229,000 after acquiring an additional 99,953 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,611,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

