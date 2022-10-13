Rarible Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.87 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00010810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $20.87 million and $255,107.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.64 or 0.27143452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010601 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,973,174 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible (RARI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rarible has a current supply of 25,000,000 with 9,973,173.65440727 in circulation. The last known price of Rarible is 2.13157129 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $147,095.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.rarible.com/rari.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

