Ravencoin Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $368.95 million and approximately $37.66 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.10 or 0.27241456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,769,205,151 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin (RVN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate RVN through the process of mining. Ravencoin has a current supply of 11,766,808,510.796467. The last known price of Ravencoin is 0.03143391 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $19,695,927.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ravencoin.org/.”

