Raydium Reaches Market Cap of $69.01 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $69.01 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.64 or 0.27143452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010601 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,750,904 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Raydium has a current supply of 554,999,971.948489 with 139,750,903.602956 in circulation. The last known price of Raydium is 0.49727595 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $5,191,283.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://raydium.io/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

