Raymond James Trims Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Target Price to $15.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s current price.

TCN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE TCN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.00. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $155.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.