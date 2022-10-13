Raymond James Trims Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Target Price to $15.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s current price.
TCN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
NYSE TCN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.00. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
