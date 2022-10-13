Raymond James Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Methanex Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Methanex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

MEOH stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

