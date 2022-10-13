Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 105,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

