Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,178,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

