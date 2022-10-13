Raytheon Technologies Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Raytheon Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 60,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

