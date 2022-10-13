Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.74 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

RTX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,923. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.45.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 610,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.