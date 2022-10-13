RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Stock Up 0.2 %

RMAX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,554. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $355.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 88.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.00%.

Insider Activity

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $292,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,120,805 shares in the company, valued at $51,684,017.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $292,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,120,805 shares in the company, valued at $51,684,017.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $735,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,196,195 shares in the company, valued at $40,366,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 68,342 shares of company stock worth $1,328,006. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth about $23,429,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.