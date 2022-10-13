Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Ready Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 41,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.29%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,905,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 137,841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

