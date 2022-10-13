Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. 7,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

