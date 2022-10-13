ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,990.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $4,990.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00272403 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001328 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003913 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin (RDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. ReddCoin has a current supply of 30,397,274,955. The last known price of ReddCoin is 0.00034799 USD and is down -8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,369.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.reddcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.