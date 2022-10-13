Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Short Interest Down 96.0% in September

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,298,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ RWOD remained flat at $9.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares. Redwoods Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.