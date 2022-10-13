Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
Shares of REG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. 76,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,259. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 27.22.
About Regency Centers
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regency Centers (REG)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.