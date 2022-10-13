Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. 76,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,259. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 27.22.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.