Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.54.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 570,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 134.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

