Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the September 15th total of 594,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

RGLS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

