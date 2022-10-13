Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 353,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 567,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 99,113 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 78.4 %

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $24.86 on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 577,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,345. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $205.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

