Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Renasant Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of RNST stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.45. 7,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,924. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07. Renasant has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.23 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Renasant by 279.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Renasant during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Renasant by 156.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

