renBTC (RENBTC) Market Cap Hits $69.40 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $19,387.27 or 1.00155887 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $69.40 million and $2.30 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.64 or 0.27143452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010601 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “renBTC (RENBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. renBTC has a current supply of 3,579.69855233. The last known price of renBTC is 19,043.91190942 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,854,715.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://renproject.io/.”

