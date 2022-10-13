Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $104.67 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $104.67 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.63 or 0.27176761 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token (RNDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Render Token has a current supply of 530,962,614.97878325 with 253,798,859.69384697 in circulation. The last known price of Render Token is 0.4031819 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $6,859,859.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rendertoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

