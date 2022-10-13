ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

ReneSola Price Performance

SOL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,765. The company has a market capitalization of $302.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

Institutional Trading of ReneSola

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

(Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Featured Articles

