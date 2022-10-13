ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.46. 6,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,765. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a P/E ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

