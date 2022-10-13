Renewi (LON:RWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $519.00

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 519 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 519 ($6.27), with a volume of 160005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($6.52).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 707.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 702.93. The stock has a market cap of £391.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

